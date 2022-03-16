Strava backs down, turns Apple Health syncing back on

(Pocket-lint) - Having disabled a feature which allowed iPhone users to sync third party activities with their Apple Health app, Strava has now taken something of a U-Turn, and reversed the change.

The reversal comes a day after the kill switch was flicked, and signals that users were understandably unhappy that this feature was disabled in the first place.

This led to many users hitting up the support team, asking why their previously working feature no longer functioned. Originally, it seems the change was made to stop duplicate workouts from appearing in Apple Health.

This in itself is a very real frustration, if you have multiple sources feeding into Apple's health app, while also having them sync with Strava.

Speaking to Pocket-lint, a Strava spokesperson stated: "Our attempt to prevent duplicate activity uploads from posting to Strava created unintended consequences for our athlete community. After listening to their feedback and assessing the situation we have decided to turn syncing back on for third party applications to Apple Health."

What that means now is that regardless of whether you use your Garmin, Zwift, Peloton, Wahoo - or another Strava compatible third party system - your workouts that sync with Strava, will also sync with Apple Health again.

Of course, if you have been struggling with duplicate records, you can always manually stop Strava from sharing information with Apple Health.

Writing by Cam Bunton.