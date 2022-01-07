What are Apple Fitness+ Collections and how do they work?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is launching a feature called Collections to its Fitness+ workout app on 10 January, which have been designed to help users reach their goals.

Here is everything you need to know about Apple Fitness+ Collections, including what they are and how they work.

Apple Fitness+ Collections are curated series of workouts and meditations from nearly 2,000 workouts in Fitness+ workout library to help users get motivated and keep them on track to achieve whatever goal they are aiming for.

The series of Collections offered all feature a suggested plan for users to follow, helping them make intentional training choices in the following days or weeks.

There are six Collections available to choose from, with more likely to be added over time. These include:

30-Day Core Challenge

Improve Your Posture with Pilates

Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses

Run Your First 5K

Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime

Collections will be available in the Fitness+ app from 10 January. Each Collection is different and consists of a range of workouts and/or meditations in order to achieve a particular goal.

For example, the 'Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses' Collection has a total of eight sessions and offers a progression of standing poses and arm balances. You'll start with 10-minute workouts and progress to longer ones, and you can repeat any of the practices or the entire series to continue improving your balance.

The Wind Down for a Better Bedtime has 14 sessions, while the 30-Day Core Challenge has 30 sessions, so each Collection is different depending on the goal you choose.

To see Collections, make sure you are running the latest software on 10 January 2022.

You'll then need to open the Fitness app on your iPhone or iPad and tap on the Fitness+ tab at the bottom in the middle. Collections will appear in their own section, like New Workouts, New Meditations and Time to Walk.

