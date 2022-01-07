(Pocket-lint) - Apple's Fitness+ competes with the likes of Fiit and Peloton, but when it first launched, there were a couple of features missing. An update is about to make it a more exciting proposition though.

Starting 10 January 2022, Fitness+ will add a couple of new features, including Collections and Time to Run, while the Time to Walk and Artist Spotlight features will also expand.

Collections will be a curated series of workouts and meditations designed to help users reach their goals by offering a suggested plan to follow over the following days or weeks, depending on the Collection chosen.

There will be six Collections available at launch comprised of 30-Day Core Challenge, Improve Your Posture with Pilates, Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses, Run Your First 5K, Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips and Wind Down for a Better Bedtime.

Meanwhile, Time to Run is an expansion on the Time to Walk series and is designed to help users become better and more consistent runners. There will be three episodes at launch with each episode focused on a popular running route in an iconic location, paired with a curated playlist designed to match the run's intensity, location and coaching.

The three episodes will be London, Brooklyn and Miami Beach. A new episode of Time to Run will be released every Monday following 10 January 2022. You'll need an Apple Watch and a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

As mentioned, the Fitness+ update will also include a season three of the Time to Walk series, and there will be additional Artist Spotlights too, including new workouts featuring music from Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles.

