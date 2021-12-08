(Pocket-lint) - During an Unleashed event in October of this year, Apple introduced a cheaper plan for Apple Music called Apple Music Voice Plan. The Cupertino-based company now seems close to launching this new tier of its music streaming service, according to a new report.

The Apple Music Voice Plan allegedly appeared within the update notes for the iOS 15.2 software update release candidate, as first reported by MacStories' Federico Viticci. That means it could be available sometime soon for iPhone users. It's expected to cost half the price of an individual Apple Music subscription - about $4.99 per month in the US - but it will still provide access to Apple Music's entire library of 90 million songs.

The upcoming iOS 15.2 update for iPhone users is also expected to include the Legacy Contact feature and a Communication Safety feature that blurs nude images for children using Messages. Keep in mind that beta releases are designed for developers and users to trial planned updates.

During the testing phase, bugs may be uncovered, which may cause Apple to delay the launch of some features.

Apple hasn't yet commented on the release date for iOS 15.2 or the Apple Music Voice Plan. For more about the new tier, see our guide:

