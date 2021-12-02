(Pocket-lint) - Apple has revealed the 15 best apps and games on the App Store in 2021, along with the most popular.

The annual App Store Awards recognise just 15 apps and games from the millions that are available across its ever-growing range of devices. All apps released for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac platforms in the last 12 months were up for consideration, but that is wheedled down to the crème de la crème.

It also reveals the most popular apps of the year in multiple categories, based on user downloads.

Of those, the most downloaded in the UK was the NHS app, which allows you to show your vaccination status - a true sign of the times in which we now live. It beat perennially popular iPhone apps, such as WhatsApp, TikTok and YouTube.

Not surprisingly though, apps like Microsoft Teams and Zoom still dominated the iPad app download charts, with many continuing to work from home rather than attend face-to-face meetings. There was also a rise in home delivery services.

For the App Store Awards there are five top apps, five top games, and a further five that are the best apps based on a trend that Apple says has dominated downloads this year.

The best apps are:

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca.

Toca Life World, from Toca Boca. iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch.

LumaFusion, from LumaTouch. Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited.

Craft, from Luki Labs Limited. Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group.

DAZN, from DAZN Group. Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr.

The best games are:

iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift, from Riot Games.

League of Legends: Wild Rift, from Riot Games. iPad Game of the Year: MARVEL Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation.

MARVEL Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation. Mac Game of the Year: Myst, from Cyan.

Myst, from Cyan. Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3, from Pixelbite.

Space Marshals 3, from Pixelbite. Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian, from Mistwalker.

Apple's big trend this year is "connection", so the winning five apps were chosen as they have helped bring people "together in meaningful ways".

They include dating app Bumble, multiplayer game Among Us!, creativity app Canva, dinning app EatOkra, and social network Peanut.

The 15 apps are very different from the list of most downloaded apps in 2021, which is still heavily dominated by the hybrid life we’ve been living through since March 2020.

NHS App

WhatsApp Messenger

TikTok

Instagram

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Microsoft Teams

Snapchat

Facebook

Google Maps

Messenger

NHS COVID-19

Uber Eats: Food Delivery

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Amazon

Spotify New Music and Podcasts

Shop: package & order tracker

Gmail - Email by Google

My McDonald’s UK

Netflix

Deliveroo: Food Delivery

Driving Theory Test 4 in 1 Kit

Official DVSA Theory Test Kit

The Wonder Weeks

Procreate Pocket

CITB Op/Spec HS&E test 2019

Forest - Your Focus Motivation

TouchRetouch

Squeezy NHS Pelvic Floor App

Facetune

Freya • Surge Timer

Dark Sky Weather

AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch

Driving Theory by James May

CITB MAP HS&E test 2019

Site Audit Pro

Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector

Carbs & Cals: Diet & Diabetes

ChirpOMatic – Europe

The TeamTOMM App

WiFi Now Remote

Among Us!

Roblox

Project Makeover

Water Sort Puzzle

High Heels!

Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D

8 Ball Pool™

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Shortcut Run

Subway Surfers

BitLife - Life Simulator

Roof Rails

Stacky Dash

Call of Duty®: Mobile

Score! Hero 2

Bridge Race

Parking Jam 3D

Pokémon GO

Happy Printer

Nail Salon 3D

Minecraft

Football Manager 2021 Mobile

Monopoly

Heads Up!

Bloons TD 6

Plague Inc.

The Chase: Ultimate Edition

My Child Lebensborn

Geometry Dash

Tipping Point

Pocket Build

Countdown - The Official TV Show App

Earn to Die 2

Bloons TD 5

True SkateCluedo: The Official Edition

The Game of Life 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Incredibox

Tenable

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Microsoft Teams

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Netflix

Disney+

Amazon Prime Video

Google Chrome

BBC iPlayer

TikTok

Microsoft Word

ITV Hub: TV Player & Catchup

All 4 – Watch Live & On Demand

Amazon

Spotify New Music and Podcasts

Facebook

Messenger

Gmail - Email by Google

Sky Go

Google

Microsoft PowerPoint

Procreate

GoodNotes 5

Notability

Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad

Driving Theory Test 4 in 1 Kit

Teach Your Monster to Read

Hit the Button Maths

Spelling Shed

Official DVSA Theory Test Kit

Toca Life: Hospital

Duet Display

Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar

Toca Kitchen 2

Affinity Designer

Affinity Photo

Toca Life: Neighborhood

LumaFusion

Toca Life: Vacation

Numberblocks: Hide and Seek

Numberblocks: Card Fun!

Among Us!

Roblox

Phone Case DIY

Project Makeover

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Hair Challenge

Tiles Hop - EDM Rush

Blob Runner 3D

DOP 2: Delete One Part

Chat Master!

Shortcut Run

Teacher Simulator

Subway Surfers

Bridge Race

Acrylic Nails!

io

Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D

Sculpt people

Water Sort Puzzle

Mario Kart Tour

Minecraft

Monopoly

Bloons TD 6

Football Manager 2021 Touch

Football Manager 2021 Mobile

Plague Inc.

The Chase: Ultimate Edition

Geometry Dash

Stardew Valley

The Game of Life 2

Five Nights at Freddy's

Tipping Point

Cluedo: The Official Edition

PAW Patrol: Adventure Bay!

My Child Lebensborn

Human: Fall Flat

LEGO® Jurassic World™

Terraria

Ultimate Custom Night

RFS - Real Flight Simulator



Sonic Racing

Mini Motorways

Cut the Rope Remastered

Skate City

PAC-MAN Party Royale

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition

Angry Birds Reloaded

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit

Hot Lava

Sneaky Sasquatch

Fruit Ninja Classic+

Rayman Mini

SongPop Party

Crossy Road Castle

Outlanders

Solitaire by MobilityWare +

WHAT THE GOLF?

LEGO® Brawls

Oceanhorn 2

Spire Blast