The Apple Music app is finally available on LG smart TVs

(Pocket-lint) - Those of you who own LG smart TVs can now access the Apple Music app. It is currently rolling out to users, according to LG.

The Apple Music app for LG TVs allows Apple Music subscribers to stream over 90 million songs. Apple's music streaming service also provides access to numerous playlists, radio stations, and even music videos. The LG TV app also supports several key Apple Music‌ features, including real-time, synced lyrics.

From what we can tell, the LG TV app's user interface is similar to the app for Apple TV devices. It isn't yet clear which LG TV models support Apple Music.

To see if you own a supported LG TV, simply search for "‌Apple Music‌" in the LG Content Store. You can see the app's landing page in the store here.

Apple Music for LG TVs is available in these languages: Czech, Danish, German, Greek, English, Spanish, Finnish, French, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

Apple Music first launched in 2015. For more about the service, including how much it costs and how it works, see Pocket-lint's in-depth guides here:

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 17 November 2021.
