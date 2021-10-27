Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple Music now available on PS5, can be played in background while gaming

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation 5 owners can now access Apple Music on their consoles.

Apple's music streaming service is available in the media section of the PlayStation homepage (once downloaded) and can be tried for free for three months for new subscribers. You can sign up through the app on the PS5 itself.

Alternatively, if you are an existing subscriber, you only need to link your account to be able to stream over 90 million tracks, music videos or listen to live radio stations.

Linking can be done with an iOS or iPadOS device, simply by scanning the QR code on the screen.

A top menu bar takes you to pages with recommendations based on your existing musical tastes, new releases, videos, and your own personal library. It's essentially the same as the mobile app, just on a TV instead.

Some music videos are even presented in 4K when played through the PS5.

Music can be started in the Apple Music app and then played over the top while you game. You will even receive recommendations based on the last game you played.

A Music function card can be called up during a game to play/pause or change the track.

Apple TV+ has also been available on PS5 since launch.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 27 October 2021.
