Apple introduces Voice Plan to make Apple Music more affordable

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is introducing a new tier to Apple Music pricing, dragging the price down to just $4.99 a month. That's half the price of the Individual Plan, which makes Apple Music a lot cheaper.

But there's a catch - you have to control it with your voice, hence the name Voice Plan. That new plan will enable one user to use Siri on Apple devices, to get access to Apple Music.

Yes, you'll have to ask Siri to play that music, meaning that it's more naturally applicable to those using voice for everything - so those using the HomePod mini might find that this is the perfect plan for them.

Apple isn't the first to take this sort of approach - Amazon offers an Echo Plan for Amazon Music Unlimited that's $3.99 - but again has the limitation that you only get access to everything on your Echo device.

Apple has the advantage in that the Voice Plan is applicable across all your Apple devices, but whether you'll want to solely use voice control is a different matter.

To help you get the most from Apple Music, Apple has also introduced a new range of playlists that can be controlled with Siri. You can just ask Siri to plan music for your dinner party or workout and you'll get suitable tunes.

At least, for those only using voice, you won't then have to ask for every song you want to listen to.

Apple Music Voice Plan will be available in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, but there's no firm timeline on when you'll be able to get access to it.