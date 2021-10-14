(Pocket-lint) - Those of you who subscribe to Apple Music and prefer to jam out to tunes coming from the big screen in your living room may be glad to know Sony is possibly working with Apple to bring the popular music service to it PlayStation 5 console.

A Reddit user recently shared in the Apple Music subreddit that they spotted the option to download the Apple Music app to their PS5. "Since when was this a thing????" they asked in a post. "Made a new account on my PS5 and was gonna connect my Spotify but then I see this."

The user also shared a screenshot that seems to confirm the app was available to download for them. However, when the user actually selected the download option, they were given a notice about the app only being "playable" on the PlayStation 4 console. Pocket-lint hasn't been able to test whether the notice is available in the UK, but Eurogamer claimed it could replicate it by setting their PS5 region to the US.

Perhaps Sony is currently testing an Apple Music app and it'll arrive soon?

Keep in mind Apple has a Mac event scheduled for 18 October 2021, so it could be planning a quick announcement with Sony for the show.