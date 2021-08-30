(Pocket-lint) - Apple has acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic, which launched in 2018 as a dedicated option for past world music purists to find and curate playlists in an app specifically tailored towards the genre.

Now, just three years after launch, Apple is shutting down the service on 7 September in a deal for an undisclosed fee. However, the Cupertino company plans on relaunching the app next year with the same interface its generally older user base have most likely already grown accustomed to.

In a blog post on the Primephonic website, the company writes

We are working on an amazing new classical music experience from Apple for early next year, but unfortunately, the Primephonic service will be taken offline starting September 7. You may continue to use it at no charge until then. Please check your email for more details about your 6 month free trial on Apple Music, your refund and more.

Apparently, Apple Music subscribers will be seeing a token of upgrades to the classical music listening experience on the platform, but for users seeking the original dedicated Primephonic experience without any pop music adverts and UI clutter, users will have to wait until “early next year”.

Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 30 August 2021

Earlier this year, however, we covered everything you need to know about Primephonic, so if you're interested in checking that out, click here.

To read the full statement on the Apple acquisition of Primephonic, tap here to see the company's homepage blog post.