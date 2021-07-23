(Pocket-lint) - Apple has removed several devices from its Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos compatibility list.

The iPhone XR, iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and 6th to 8th gen iPads are no longer listed as being able to play Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos through their built-in speakers.

That means you can only do so if you own an iPhone XS or above (not iPhone SE), iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd gen or later, iPad Pro 11-inch, or iPad Air 4th gen.

Why the others appeared on the list originally, we don't know. However, if you do own one of those devices, you'll not really be missing out on much anyway.

Dolby Atmos mixes are designed for multi-channel setups or, if none are available, headphones that make a good stab at virtualising the experience - such as Apple's own AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and certain Beats headphones. It isn't designed to be best played through tiny stereo speakers.

You might get a slight performance boost on supported devices, but it will be so minor you may as well play a standard stereo mix.

Funny enough, while Apple's support pages have removed certain older own-brand devices, it has added Android - with lossless and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos now available on the rival OS.

