(Pocket-lint) - Apple has long experimented with credit and trying different methods for users to pay for things. Most recently, it's offered the Apple Card. It also lets users buy Apple devices on interest-free monthly payments with their Apple Card. Now, even if you haven't signed up for Apple Card, you may be able to "buy now, pay later" on Apple's tab.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is partnering with Goldman Sachs to offer an Affirm or Klarna-like experience on every Apple Pay transaction - no Apple Card required. So, instead of paying the full purchase price upfront, you may be able to pay in installments over time. This will all be baked into Apple Pay, and thus hundreds of millions of Apple devices worldwide.

You’ll pay in four interest-free installments over two weeks if you pick “Apple Pay in 4”, the report said, or you can pay interest over several months if you choose “Apple Pay Monthly Installments". There’s no credit check, and some plans won’t even have late fees. It's unclear how much interest Apple might charge, let alone when the company will launch the service.

While you may crinkle your nose at the thought of being locked into debt, especially to Apple, the ability to purchase goods on a payment plan will likely be a much-welcomed feature for people around the globe who live paycheck to paycheck and find it hard to swallow the upfront cost of stuff, whether it be Apple devices or even something like a lawnmower at Home Depot.

More flexible payment options are something plenty of consumers desire, and Apple is well aware, apparently.

