Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Apple app news

Watch out, Affirm: Apple Pay Later might let you pay for stuff in installments

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Unsplash Watch out, Affirm: Apple Pay Later might let you pay for stuff in installments

- Upcoming service is known internally as Apple Pay Later

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has long experimented with credit and trying different methods for users to pay for things. Most recently, it's offered the Apple Card. It also lets users buy Apple devices on interest-free monthly payments with their Apple Card. Now, even if you haven't signed up for Apple Card, you may be able to "buy now, pay later" on Apple's tab.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is partnering with Goldman Sachs to offer an Affirm or Klarna-like experience on every Apple Pay transaction - no Apple Card required. So, instead of paying the full purchase price upfront, you may be able to pay in installments over time. This will all be baked into Apple Pay, and thus hundreds of millions of Apple devices worldwide.

You’ll pay in four interest-free installments over two weeks if you pick “Apple Pay in 4”, the report said, or you can pay interest over several months if you choose “Apple Pay Monthly Installments". There’s no credit check, and some plans won’t even have late fees. It's unclear how much interest Apple might charge, let alone when the company will launch the service.

While you may crinkle your nose at the thought of being locked into debt, especially to Apple, the ability to purchase goods on a payment plan will likely be a much-welcomed feature for people around the globe who live paycheck to paycheck and find it hard to swallow the upfront cost of stuff, whether it be Apple devices or even something like a lawnmower at Home Depot.

More flexible payment options are something plenty of consumers desire, and Apple is well aware, apparently.

For more about Apple Pay and Apple Card, see our guides: 

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 14 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Google quietly restricts Google Meet group call lengths for free Gmail users
Google quietly restricts Google Meet group call lengths for free Gmail users By Maggie Tillman ·
Watch out, Affirm: Apple Pay Later might let you pay for stuff in installments
Watch out, Affirm: Apple Pay Later might let you pay for stuff in installments By Maggie Tillman ·
Ordnance Survey is going to gamify the great outdoors with AR
Ordnance Survey is going to gamify the great outdoors with AR By Chris Hall ·
  • Source: Apple, Goldman Plan ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Service to Rival Affirm - bloomberg.com
Sections Apps