How to cancel Apple TV+ or other Apple subscriptions

(Pocket-lint) - If you're one of the many people who benefitted from a free subscription to Apple TV+ when you bought an Apple device, you many now be wondering how you can cancel that subscription.

The approach will be different depending on the device you have, but we're here to walk you though all the options.

Firstly, it's worth noting that you can't cancel subscriptions through your Apple account in a browser via iCloud - they're in the specific apps they relate to.

If you want to cancel Apple TV+, you can find that on tv.apple.com. If you're signed in, just click on account icon top right, select settings and scroll to the bottom of the page where you'll see your subscription.

You can do this on any device that has a browser, so you can do it on PC, Mac, Android phones and anything else. The same also applies to Apple Music via music.apple.com and for many people will be the simplest and easiest option if you're just looking to cancel those subscriptions.

For those using an iPhone or iPad things are better organised and you can access your subscriptions in a number of different ways.

In this instance you can unsubscribe via the App Store or in the Apple TV+ app. Both are the same, because it's under your account settings.

Just open either app, tap the account icon top right and then manage subscriptions. You'll see what you're paying for, so you can tap through and cancel.

On the Mac you have a number of options because you again have numerous routes to your Apple account and then the subscriptions you have. You can just use the browser options above, if you want to.

Apple will usually direct you to Apple Music, a hangover from the days when iTunes was everything (indeed, from Apple's own help pages there's a link that will attempt to open Music to do this), but you can also access your subscriptions in the App Store. This is the same settings pane as if you access your Apple ID account through the System Preferences - so it's easier just to go straight to the App Store.

Open App Store and tap on your icon bottom left, then "view information" at the top of the next page. Scroll down to Manage and you'll see Subscriptions - where you can click through to cancel whatever you want to cancel.

The easiest method is to use the browser method as detailed above, otherwise, Apple will direct you to your account subscriptions in the Music app (formerly iTunes).

If this is installed then fine, but if not, you don't want to install it just to remove a subscription and then have to uninstall the app again, so use the browser method.

