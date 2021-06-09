(Pocket-lint) - At WWDC 2021, Apple announced a new system-wide Messages feature that is designed to surface content previously shared with you. Appropriately called Shared with You, it works with six different Apple apps at launch, such as Apple News. It's meant to make it easier for you to revisit things that friends and family send you in Messages - like articles.

It's easiest to think of Shared with You as an Apple Messages feature that creates a new "Shared with You" section in the Apple Photos app, Apple Music app, Apple News app, Safari app, Apple Podcasts app, and Apple TV app. Any content shared with you in Messages will appear in these Apple apps under "Shared with You" for quick, easy access.

Basically, if a friend sends you a photo, playlist, article, site, podcast, or movie in Messages, you will see that content appear in the "Shared with You" sections of your Apple apps. For instance, shared photos will appear in the Photos app, and playlists will appear in the Music app, and articles will appear in the News app, and so on. It's straightforward.

During a demo of Shared with You, Apple showed that the Shared with You section appears in the Listen Now tab of the Apple Music app. From there, you can easily play a shared playlist and even add it to your library.

In the Photos app, Shared with You content lives in the For You tab, as well as under Featured Photos and Memories. Photos shared with you are also automatically added to your library. Interestingly, Apple said Photos is smart enough to bring over the pics you "actually care about" - so you won't have to worry about screenshots or memes clutter.

As for the TV app, it has a Shared with You row. This has all the movies and shows your friends shared in Messages.

Apple didn't give demos of how Shared with You will work in Apple News, Safari, or Podcasts, but one can assume they too will all have easy-to-spot "Shared with You" sections serving up content you've been sent in Messages.

Nope. Apple also said you can quickly pin content in Messages to elevate it in Shared with You. Neat.

Shared with You will be available in Messages and will work with Apple's apps when iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey roll out later this year. Currently, developer betas of those updates are available for testing, and the public betas are set to arrive this summer. But you'll likely want to wait until they officially roll out later this year.

Since Shared with You is not yet officially available for consumers, everything described here is subject to change.

