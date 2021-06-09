(Pocket-lint) - While at WWDC 2021, Apple announced a new FaceTime feature: FaceTime links. With this feature that is designed to compete with Zoom, anyone - including Android and Windows PC users - can join a FaceTime call.

Here's what you need to know.

New FaceTime feature

Start calls and video calls with non-Apple users

In the new FaceTime app, which rolls out alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey later this year, you can create a link to a FaceTime conversation and then share it with others, even if they do not have an Apple device, which means ‌FaceTime‌ is no longer just limited to Apple users. They can simply join the call via a web browser. Non-Apple users can join a one-on-one ‌FaceTime‌ call or even a Group ‌FaceTime‌ call, too.

FaceTime links are now available to test in the developer beta

Official rollout will happen later this year

The ability to generate FaceTime links will be available when iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey roll out to consumers in autumn 2021.

Currently, developer betas of those software updates are now available for testing purposes, and the public betas are set to arrive this summer. However, you'll likely want to wait until they officially roll out later this year, to ensure they're free of any major bugs and glitches.

Apple device (running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS Monterey)

New FaceTime app

Chrome or Edge browser

You need an Apple user - with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS Monterey, respectively - to initiate a ‌FaceTime‌ call, generate a FaceTime link, and share it with others. Non-Apple users can join calls using Chrome or Edge browsers. Video calls require H.264 encoding support.

Since FaceTime links are not officially available for consumers, nor are the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS Monterey updates, the process for generating a FaceTime link to start a call with Android or Windows PC users is subject to change. Currently, here's how the process works in the developer beta.

Launch the new FaceTime app on your iPhone or iPad. You will see two options: Create a Link

New FaceTime. Tap Create a Link. FaceTime app will instantly generate a link. It will appear on the screen, below an "Upcoming" section.

Follow the steps above to generate a link. Once the link appears, tap the “i” button. It's next to the “FaceTime Link” under the upcoming section. Choose the “Share Link” option in the menu.

Pick a method to share the FaceTime call link to an Android device.

You can share via text message, WhatsApp, email, Messenger, etc.

You can also just copy the link and move to an app and share it that way.

It's easy. Just tap on the link you've been sent and then join the conversation. (Again, since FaceTime links are not officially available for consumers yet, the process for joining a FaceTime call with an Android device or Windows PC is subject to change. Below is how the process works in the developer beta.)

Tap on the FaceTime link you have received on your device. You need the latest version of Chrome or Edge to open the link. Enter your name to join the FaceTime call. You don’t need an Apple account. Tap the “Join” button on the screen. This will send a notification to the Apple user who created the link. You will see a “Waiting to be let in…” message at the bottom of the screen. The Apple user will need to tap a “check” button to let you join the call.

The new FaceTime app includes a ton of other updates and improvements to ‌FaceTime‌, including Spatial audio support, a Voice Isolation mode for blocking background noise, a grid view for seeing all participants, and a SharePlay feature that's kind of like a watch party. Learn all about the new FaceTime here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.