(Pocket-lint) - Apple will release thousands of tracks in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos today.

Announced alongside Lossless Audio in May, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos presents remixed music tracks in an encompassing, multi-channel form.

This can be listened to using AirPods or Beats headphones that use the H1 or W1 chip and will virtualise a full Dolby Atmos experience, much like Spatial Audio already does for video.

You will also be able to listen to Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos tracks through an iPhone, iPad or Mac - however, that will be output through each device's stereo speakers, so we're not sure how effective it will be.

During the company's WWDC 2021 keynote, Apple said that the service will start small but grow rapidly, with specially mixed albums being added regularly.

There was no direct mention of Lossless Audio, however. That service is meant to launch with the new Spatial Audio feature but we are still awaiting confirmation.

If it does, you will be able to listen to millions of tracks in higher resolution, if you have headphones or devices that support the feature.

What is Yubo and how can I join it? By Pocket-lint Promotion · 7 June 2021

Both Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio are being added to Apple Music at no extra cost.

Writing by Rik Henderson.