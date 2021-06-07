Apple's Wallet app can now open your hotel room or house

(Pocket-lint) - As part of iOS 15 Apple has enhanced the Wallet app with a bunch of new partners including hotel and domestic lock manufacturers such as Hyatt, Evergreen, Latch, Schlage and Assa Abloy. Yes, you'll soon be able to receive a digital key to your hotel room when it's ready or even open the door to your home.

And with UWB support, you don't necessarily need to remove your phone from your bag if UWB is supported. UWB is already used with Apple Car Key meaning you can unlock a car, such as selected BMW models.

Apple Wallet is also incorporating ID cards, such as driving licenses. However, this feature is restricted to certain US states for now, but it'll be interesting to see if it makes it further afield. Apple apparently says the US transportation authority (TSA) is already working on how to accept it.

UWB was introduced with the U1 chip inside the iPhone 11. Since, it's been integrated into the iPhone 12 range as well as Apple Watch Series 6, HomePod mini and Apple AirTags. Third-party devices can also work with UWB on iOS so you can locate them in Find My.

What is Yubo and how can I join it? By Pocket-lint Promotion · 7 June 2021

Writing by Dan Grabham.