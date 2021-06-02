(Pocket-lint) - Apple Music will soon add Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, with a previous estimate revealing both new formats will arrive this month. And, considering WWDC kicks off on Monday, we wouldn't be surprised if its arrival will coincide with the developers' conference.

However, some Apple device owners are reporting both appearing in their Apple Music apps already.

We haven't seen it ourselves, but some European users have posted on Twitter that pop-ups have appeared advising them to download Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos or lossless versions of albums.

So what's up with Apple Music? For a moment I got a popup saying I need to redownload an album to get Dolby Atmos. After doing so the music type went to HLS media. Now it's back at streaming AAC — Barry van Someren @ localhost (@bvansomeren) June 1, 2021

They also saw new logos, although it seems that either the album didn't download properly or only the original AAC (rather than ALAC) version was installed instead.

Apple Music

空間オーディオやロスレス、デジタルマスターはまだMVだけの模様 pic.twitter.com/sftu8kIUuM Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer · 2 June 2021 May 31, 2021

Keen eyed Apple Music users will also have noticed that many albums now come with an "Apple Digital Master" logo. This was added with iOS 14.6 and signifies that the album in question has been mastered in 24-bit ready for lossless playback when that feature is fully released.

We will keep you informed of any launch news during WWDC next week. Pocket-lint will be covering the virtual event in full and will let you know if and when any software updates will be available.

Writing by Rik Henderson.