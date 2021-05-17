Rumours gather pace around Apple Music Hi-Fi, teaser revealed

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has teased an upcoming announcement on its Apple Music platform. The reveal - on an unspecified date - will almost certainly involve lossless, high quality streaming. The short video, which just involves the Apple Music logo, can be found inside the Music app on Mac and iPad.

We are expecting the service to offer two options, probably at two price points: Lossless (ALAC up to 24-bit/48kHz) or high-res lossless (ALAC up to 24-bit/192kHz). It's rumoured that Dolby Atmost Music will be supported and so you can use this with the spatial audio features on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

9to5Mac also found new references to Lossless and Hi Res Lossless music in the source code of the Apple Music web app.

We've known this new service - possibly called Apple Music Hi-Fi - could be coming for a while and last week it was revealed the Android app beta for Apple Music contained code that suggests the service is in the offing. "Lossless audio files will use significantly more space on your device" and "Lossless streaming will consume significantly more data" are warnings reportedly contained within the app.

We're also expecting Apple to reveal the AirPods 3 at some point soon, so it seems logical that everything would be wrapped up into a neat Music announcement. The new AirPods should have a shorter stem and be more like the AirPods Pro generally, albeit without the silicone tips and active noise cancelling.

Writing by Dan Grabham.