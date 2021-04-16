(Pocket-lint) - Apple is updating its Fitness+ service with new types of workouts, including programs designed for pregnant and elderly users.

The new “Workouts for Pregnancy” program offers 10 workouts across Apple’s strength, core, and mindful cooldown categories. They are about 10 minutes long each and include suggestions for modifying exercise as pregnancy progresses. The “Workouts for Older Adults" program consists of eight workouts that require light dumbbells or leverage the user’s body weight for exercise. They also feature ways to use chairs or walls to assist as needed.

Fitness+ also includes a "Workouts for Beginners" program, which even works for users returning to exercise after an extended break. It includes low-impact yoga, HIIT, and strength classes. Lastly, the $9.99-per-month service is adding a new “Time to Walk” episode that's Earth Day-themed and features Jane Fonda.

“With more options for getting started, and staying active and healthy during pregnancy as well as at any age or fitness level, we hope even more people will be inspired to keep moving with our amazing team of passionate trainers,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness technologies, in a press release.

EaseUS is the easiest way to recover your sensitive data on Mac or PC By Pocket-lint Promotion · 16 April 2021

Workouts for Pregnancy, Workouts for Older Adults, and Workouts for Beginners, and the Jane Fonda Time to Walk episode will launch 19 April 2021.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.