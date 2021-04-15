Now added to Apple TV app with full integration

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's TV app - which is available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and multiple other devices - now supports Now (formerly Now TV).

The Apple TV app already enables users to search across a range of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and Apple's own TV+ service. The Now integration means users will be able to use the Apple TV app to search for programmes on the platform and add them to the Up Next feature within the Apple TV app, helping you keep track of all the things you want to watch or are watching across all the various streaming platforms.

Just like with the other streaming services on the Apple TV app - if you click play on a Now show or film, you will be directed out of the Apple TV app and into the Now app to stream it.

All the Now content will appear within the various sections of the Apple TV app though, allowing users to see what each platform offers easily, as well as search for a programme or film and find out where you can watch it, such as Grey's Anatomy. Unfortunately, Netflix isn't a partner currently so you don't see shows and films available on Netflix.

The Now integration means the Movies tab in the Apple TV app will now show movies from the Now offering, while shows like The Flight Attendant and Your Honor will also appear under TV shows, for example. There's also a dedicated Now section, allowing you to see all the shows and movies available to stream from Now, if you have a subscription.

You can read more about the Apple TV app and how it works in our separate feature, as well as how to use it on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.