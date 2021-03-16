(Pocket-lint) - Apple is making it easier for people to locate COVID-19 vaccination sites and get vaccine appointments in the US.

Apple Maps now offers vaccine locations aggregated from VaccineFinder, which is run by Boston Children’s Hospital. Thanks to an update, Apple users can search for nearby vaccination sites either using Apple Maps or by asking Siri ("Where can I get a COVID vaccination?").

Over 20,000 locations are available in Apple Maps at launch, with more sites to be added in the coming weeks. Each vaccine location listing in Apple Maps has the operating hours and contact information for the site, including a link to the provider’s website to make an appointment.

Keep in mind Facebook also plans to add VaccineFinder information to its COVID Information Center, with the goal of helping its users get vaccinated and find links that will help them make vaccination appointments. The COVID Information Center is also coming to Instagram.

Meanwhile, President Joe R. Biden recently announced during a televised speech that the US federal government plans to launch its own vaccine-finding website on or by 1 May 2020 - that's the same day all adults in the US will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

It's unclear if Apple plans to add vaccination sites for countries beyond the US, but last year, Apple Maps added COVID-19 testing sites in the US, as well as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.