(Pocket-lint) - Apple offers an easy web tool that lets you automatically transfer all your photos and videos stored in iCloud Photos to Google Photos. Transferring photos and videos from iCloud doesn’t remove or delete the content you stored with Apple, it just sends a copy of it to Google Photos.

Apple's transfer tool is really useful if you plan to switch from iPhone to Android. Just keep in mind the transfer of your content can take up to a week to complete. Apple said it uses that time to verify that the request was made by you, and to actually make the transfer. Also, some data and formats available in iCloud Photos - such as Smart Albums, Live Photos, or some RAW files - may not be available when you transfer.

If all that's OK with you, here's what you need to do. It's only a few steps and takes mere seconds to begin the process.

Before you get started transferring your photos and videos from iCloud Photos to Google Photos, you need to make sure of the following:

Note: Google Photos has a limit of 20,000 photos per album. If you transfer an album with more than 20,000 photos, the extra photos will still transfer over but won't be added to the album.

Once you've sorted the above, do the above to transfer your photos and videos from iCloud Photos to Google Photos:

Go to privacy.apple.com. Sign in with your Apple ID credentials. Scroll down to and select: Transfer a copy of your data. Choose where you’d like to transfer your photos. Select Google Photos. Follow the prompts to complete your transfer request. You’ll be asked to sign in to your Google account to start the transfer.

You’ll receive an email notification regarding your transfer request.

You'll receive another email when the transfer has finished.

You can check the status of your request here.

Apple's iCloud Photos-to-Google Photos transfer tool is initially available to users in the US, UK, Canada, EU, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Australia, and New Zealand.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.