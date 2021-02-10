  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Apple app news

Apple Maps update to add Google Maps and Waze-like incident reporting

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Apple Maps update to add Google Maps and Waze-like incident reporting

- It's coming with iOS 14.5

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is introducing crowdsourced accident, hazard, and speed check reporting in Apple Maps. The feature, spotted by users testing the iOS 14.5 beta, reminds us of similar functionality found in Waze and Google Maps.

Apple's user-reporting feature lets you or a passenger press a new Report button in the bottom tray to report an incident or hazard. Or, you can do it through Siri, like by saying “Hey Siri, there's an accident" or "there's a speed trap here".

MacRumors shared screenshots of the feature working in the CarPlay version of Apple Maps, as well.

Keep in mind Waze has offered user reporting for years. It's also been available in Google Maps since 2019. So Apple's rendition is a bit late and even appears to be less in-depth than what the competition currently features.

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

Still, it's nice to see it's coming.

Earlier in February, Apple released the first beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 iOS and macOS for developers to test. Once the software has been vetted, Apple will ideally iron out any bugs and officially release the software to the public. That could happen in a matter of weeks. For a closer look at some of the bigger features coming in the update, see our guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.

Recommended for you
How to turn yourself into a potato or a cat (and other things) for Zoom meetings, Teams calls and more
How to turn yourself into a potato or a cat (and other things) for Zoom meetings, Teams calls and more By Adrian Willings ·
Best budgeting apps 2021: 5 apps to take control of your finances
Best budgeting apps 2021: 5 apps to take control of your finances By Britta O'Boyle ·
Fitbit introduces manual blood glucose tracking, changes to Health Metrics and new Charge 4 features
Fitbit introduces manual blood glucose tracking, changes to Health Metrics and new Charge 4 features By Conor Allison ·
Apple Maps update to add Google Maps and Waze-like incident reporting
Apple Maps update to add Google Maps and Waze-like incident reporting By Maggie Tillman ·
Snapchat 'Friend Check Up' reminds you to tidy up your friends list
Snapchat 'Friend Check Up' reminds you to tidy up your friends list By Maggie Tillman ·
How to try on lipstick shades with Pinterest's AR makeup tool
How to try on lipstick shades with Pinterest's AR makeup tool By Maggie Tillman ·

  • Source: Apple Maps Adds Waze-Like Features in iOS 14.5 for Crowdsourcing Accidents, Speed Traps and Hazards - macrumors.com
Sections Apple Apps