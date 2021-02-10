(Pocket-lint) - Apple is introducing crowdsourced accident, hazard, and speed check reporting in Apple Maps. The feature, spotted by users testing the iOS 14.5 beta, reminds us of similar functionality found in Waze and Google Maps.

Apple's user-reporting feature lets you or a passenger press a new Report button in the bottom tray to report an incident or hazard. Or, you can do it through Siri, like by saying “Hey Siri, there's an accident" or "there's a speed trap here".

MacRumors shared screenshots of the feature working in the CarPlay version of Apple Maps, as well.

Keep in mind Waze has offered user reporting for years. It's also been available in Google Maps since 2019. So Apple's rendition is a bit late and even appears to be less in-depth than what the competition currently features.

Still, it's nice to see it's coming.

Earlier in February, Apple released the first beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 iOS and macOS for developers to test. Once the software has been vetted, Apple will ideally iron out any bugs and officially release the software to the public. That could happen in a matter of weeks. For a closer look at some of the bigger features coming in the update, see our guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.