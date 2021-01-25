Apple's Time to Walk feature now on Fitness+ for Watch users

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has launched a new feature for Fitness+ subscribers that encourages them to go on healthy strolls.

Time to Walk works with the Apple Watch and a pair of Bluetooth headphones, such as AirPods. It comprises four episodes of personal stories, photos and music, hosted by celebrities and timed to accompany you on a decent walk.

Dolly Parton reflects on her career and early life; Draymond Green of the NDA team Golden State Warriors talks about his successes; Shawn Mendes explains his personal and creative philosophies; and Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba talks about her faith and relationships.

Each conversation is geared around clearing your head and the benefits of walking.

During the stories, photos will appear on your Apple Watch face to accompany the subject matter. Soundtracks will be part of the experience too.

The first four Time to Walk episodes are available to Fitness+ subscribers now, while new episodes from additional celebrities will be added, with one appearing each Monday until the end of April.

Fitness+ costs $9.99/£9.99 per month or $79.99/£79.99 for a year's membership. It is also part of the Apple One Premier plan, which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95/£29.95 per month.

Writing by Rik Henderson.