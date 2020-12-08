(Pocket-lint) - Apple has confirmed that its much-hyped Fitness+ workout subscription will be launching on 14 December, in just a short while. The service was announced and unveiled back in September but had been AWOL since then.

Now we know that it'll be launching on that date in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US, at least.

It's confirmed that Fitness+ will require the latest versions of its various operating systems to work, meaning iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 in principal, so get updating your hardware if you haven't already.

Beyond that launch date, there's not much new to discuss, but Apple will be watching with interest to see how many people adopt it in the run-up to, and aftermath of the holidays.

After all, it's clearly a good time of the year to have your fitness platform out there - both for people to gift each other for Christmas, and to be an option when the January weight-loss season kicks in once more.

The service, which will offer classes to follow that integrate nicely across your Apple devices, with a particular focus on the Apple Watch, looks like a great option for home workouts. We'll be trying it out once it's launched, of course, to see how it actually feels to use, while a month-long free trial will be available for all.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.