(Pocket-lint) - Apple’s services bundle for Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Fitness+ launches on 30 October 2020.

The Cupertino company’s chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, has told Bloomberg that Apple One will finally go live at the end of the month with three different bundle tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier. Apple first announced Apple One during its September 2020 event.

All new Apple One subscribers get 30 days free. Here's how much each Apple One tier will cost at launch:

Individual: You get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for £14.95/$14.95 per month.

You get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for £14.95/$14.95 per month. Family: Up to six members of your family get Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud for £14.95/$19.95 per month.

Up to six members of your family get Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud for £14.95/$19.95 per month. Premier: Includes all the other benefits, but ups the iCloud storage to 2TB per month and adds subscriptions to the News+ magazine and newspaper service and the newly announced Fitness+ service for £29.95/$29.95 per month.

Fitness+ doesn’t have a firm launch date, but Maestri told Bloomberg the app will launch in the US "this quarter", or by the end of the year, with training for yoga, cycling, running, strength exercises, and other types of workouts. It'll cost $9.99 a month when not bundled with Apple One.

Maestri announced the Apple One news shortly after Apple posted its fourth-quarter earnings, where CEO Tim Cook said the company “capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services".

Writing by Maggie Tillman.