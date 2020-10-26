(Pocket-lint) - Among the many camera tweaks that Apple made to the formula for the iPhone 12 Pro was a change to the video recording repertoire it offers. The 12 Pro can record video with Dolby Vision HDR at up to 60 FPS, giving rich colours and deep contrast.

That's a new frontier for iPhone video, however niche it might be, so Apple's deployed an update for its main editing app, iMovie on iOS, to allow it to process and edit the new format of video for those who are using it.

You'll be able to edit HDR content on the app regardless of which iPhone you're actually using, too, so long as it's an iPhone 8 Plus or newer, and it'll also function fine on a bunch of iPads from the last couple of years.

The change also makes sharing a little more in-depth from iMovie, letting you choose the quality of your clip, and its frame rate, in case you want to send a compressed, less high-resolution version for speed or any other reason.

It's a small tweak, but a necessary one as Apple embraces the new tech it's brought to the iPhone 12 Pro, and it'll be interesting to see how videographers and enthusiasts embrace the new options they'll have in their smartphone.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.