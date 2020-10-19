(Pocket-lint) - Apple apparently wants to become the next MTV or YouTube. It has announced Apple Music TV, which is exactly what you think: A music video channel. But you access it from the Apple Music app or the Apple TV app.

Apple Music TV is different from Apple Music 1 (previously branded as Beats 1). Whereas Apple Music TV is a free, 24-hour, curated live stream of popular music videos, Apple Music 1 is a 24/7 music radio station owned by Apple. Apple Music 1 airs a mix of pop, rap, and indie music, so we suspect Apple Music TV will air much of the same. Again, both are accessible through the Apple Music app.

Apple's music video channel will premiere new videos at noon ET every Friday. The first ones scheduled to land on 23 October are Joji’s “777” and Saint Jhn’s “Gorgeous”. Apple Music TV will also host original Apple Music content, from concerts to interviews. On 22 October, for instance, Bruce Springsteen will appear to promote his upcoming album, Letter to You, via music videos, a live stream, and a Zane Lowe interview.

Apple Music TV is only available to US residents at launch.

For more about Apple Music and how it works, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth guide on the music streaming service here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.