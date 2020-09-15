(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced its much-rumoured all-in-one plan that includes multiple streaming and cloud services.

Apple One provides Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage for just $14.95 per month.

Alternatively, you can get a family Apple One account, for up to six members of your family to use, for $19.95 per month. That also includes Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, but ups the coud storage to 200GB.

Finally, a premier plan is also available for £29.95 per month. This includes all the other benefits, ups the iCloud storage to 2TB per month and adds subscriptions to the News+ magazine and newspaper service and the newly-announced Fitness+.

All new Apple One subscribers users get 30 days free.

The deal is pretty spectacular really, considering Apple Music alone costs $9.99 per month (or $14.99 per month for families).

We're still awaiting pricing details for the UK and Central Europe, plus availability information.

The new service was announced as part of Apple's Time Flies September event, alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, new iPad and a redesigned iPad Air.

Writing by Rik Henderson.