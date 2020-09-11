(Pocket-lint) - People always talk about Google and other companies copying Apple. But what about Apple copying them?

It's looking highly likely that the Cupertino-based company might announce a Google One-like bundle. While Google's monthly subscription plan includes cloud storage, backups, and promotions, Apple's will reportedly offer its premium subscription services, such as Apple Music and Apple Arcade, at a discount. Here's what you need to know.

Apple is expected to launch a new subscription service bundle, called "Apple One, this autumn, according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It will allow you to subscribe to several Apple digital services at a lower monthly price than if you individually subscribed to them. Gurman said there will be different Apple One subscription tiers.

A basic package is expected to include just Apple Music and Apple TV+, though more expensive tiers will add Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and even iCloud storage. The bundle tiers are expected to save subscribers around $2 to $5 a month, depending on the specific bundle chosen. Exact pricing information has yet to leak out, however.

Little is known at this point, as Apple has yet to officially announce Apple One, but 9to5Mac dug through the Apple Music app for Android APK and found code strings referencing both "Apple One" as well as "subscription bundle" and details about how to manage or renew your Apple One subscription. It says users will not be able to manage their bundle from the Apple Music app. Instead, it seems you may need to use an iOS, macOS, or tvOS device to do it.

That said, Apple One is expected to support the Family Sharing system, so up to six people can access the same set of services for one monthly price. Currently, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and even iCloud storage are widely believed to be included in various tiers of the Apple One bundle. Apple is also rumoured to be developing a new subscription service for fitness classes, accessed via an app for the ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and ‌Apple TV‌.

Currently codenamed Seymour, the fitness subscription service is set to rival virtual classes offered by the likes of Nike and will be offered in the higher-end Apple One tier. In March, MacRumors discovered this fitness app hidden within iOS 14 code. Gurman has also confirmed the existence of Seymour. It may be named "Fit" or "Fitness" when released and will offer a wide range of activity types, including indoor running, cycling, rowing, stretching, dance, etc.

For more about the other subscription services Apple might include in its Apple One bundle, see our guides below:

Apple is holding a 15 September event that might only focus on the iPad and Apple Watch. If that's the case, Apple One could debut a separate autumn event.

Here are all the rumours and news so far surrounding Apple One:

A beta version of Apple Music for Android has code mentioning a bundle Apple is preparing, according to 9to5Google. The name Apple One, specifically, was spotted, as was "subscription bundle” and text about how to manage an Apple One subscription from an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Apple looks to be readying a bundle of services, potentially called Apple One and launching in October alongside the next-gen iPhone 12. The move has been long-rumoured and appears to be modelled on the highly successful Amazon Prime although it's no great leap to see that.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.