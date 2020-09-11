(Pocket-lint) - A beta version of Apple Music for Android has code mentioning a bundle Apple is preparing, according to 9to5Google. The name Apple One, specifically, was spotted, as was "subscription bundle” and text about how to manage an Apple One subscription from an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

9to5Google had to dig through the Apple Music APK to spot them. Keep in mind Bloomberg claimed last month that Apple plans to announce a discounted bundle for some of its subscription services. The company will reportedly soon announce the bundle with several pricing tiers. It'll combine Apple Music and Apple TV Plus in a lowe-end tier, but it'll also offer services like Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and more iCloud storage in more expensive monthly tiers.

Apple One is expected to work with families, too, as it will support Apple’s Family Sharing feature, letting multiple people share the services

Bloomberg said Apple is calling the bundle Apple One, internally, so the new code found in the Apple Music beta is more evidence. It'll be interesting to see if Apple does indeed stick with that name, given Google also has a monthly subscription plan called Google One that includes cloud storage, backups, and promos.

Apple will likely announce Apple One sometime over the next month, perhaps during a 15 September 2020 event or a later event for the iPhone 12.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.