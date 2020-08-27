Apple loads up Apple Music with new playlists for kids and family

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has updated the Kids and Family section on Apple Music with new curated playlists. For instance, there is a Back to School playlist, complete with songs from musicians like Avicii and Anderson Paak. Apple is promising to update the new playlists daily.

"Once upon a time, children's music was restricted to lullabies and play-songs that were passed down from generation to generation - or sometimes recited by a cheerful purple dinosaur," the company explained. "The choices are endless. Children's music has undergone a dramatic shift." Apple said music for children is now "just great music the entire family loves", so it's re-shaping the Kids and Family section to reflect that.

It's also refreshing existing playlists in the section with new artwork.

Apple is loading the Kids and Family section up with some younger-themed playlists, as well. There's Kids Fit Fun!, Playdate Fun!, and ABC Fun!, which the company said are "jam packed with songs ranging from educational to motivational and everything in between to keep kids singing, dancing and learning for hours." It also offers a Princess Power playlist "full of princess songs with messages of empowerment".

Finally, there's Yeehaw with "kid-friendly country jams" and Ahoy Matey for "swashbuckling pirate lovers".

You can check out all these in the Apple Music app or at apple.co/kidsandfamily. Apple said the Kids and Family genre is one of the fastest-growing on Apple Music, with the company reporting a 105-per cent increase recently in the amount of time people have spent listening.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.