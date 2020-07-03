Apple's new Apple Card website lets you pay your bill online

Apple now lets your pay your Apple Card bill online through a web browser, as it has introduced a new web portal for its credit card service.

All you have to do is go to card.apple.com, and then you can get started managing your Apple Card. That includes paying your bills, viewing your current balance, and seeing your past bill statements. Previously, you would've need to use an iPhone or iPad and the Apple Wallet app.

Obviously, that's limiting, especially if you prefer to pay your bills from a laptop.

But you’ll still need to use one of Apple’s devices to apply for an Apple Card. You must be 18 years or older with a US driver's license or state ID to apply, and you need a US residential address. You also need an iPhone 6 or newer running iOS 12.4, as well as iCloud and an Apple ID.

If approved, you'll see an initial credit limit and APR offer between 12.99 and 23.99 per cent. Your credit limit offer will vary.

For more information about how the Apple Card works, check out our guide. We also have this handy tutorial on how to defer your Apple Card payments during the coronavirus pandemic without interest.