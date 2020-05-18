Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 software update could include a new augmented reality app, called Gobi, plus new Find My features.

A leaked version of the iOS 14 has been in the hands of leakers for months, and now, reporter Josh Constine has shared details about the update, Apple's AR app, and new Find My upgrades via his newsletter. It sounds like Gobi will be able to read Apple-branded QR codes as well as traditional QR codes, according to leaked iOS 14 files. Apple appears to be using a unique QR code format, too:

Constine shared the images of Apple's QR codes and detailed how they might work with Gobi. “Files in Gobi included QRs that opened the Mac Pro and Apple Watch websites, the Star Wars: Rogue One movie in the iTunes Store, and one that opens the Starbucks Card sign-up flow," Constine explained. He aalso said Gobi might use location data to help you claim discounts at Starbucks stores.

Finally, Constine said the Find My app might serve up sound and vibration alerts to help you find your devices. You'll hear certain sounds as you get closer to a device you’re searching for and others as you get farther away. Perhaps these sounds will be used to help you locate Apple’s rumoured AirTag tracking tags? The video above from Constine previews some of the sounds.

iOS 14 is also thought to include a new fitness app, a “PencilKit” API, and more. See our full round-up of iOS 14 rumours here.