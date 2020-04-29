How to uninstall apps on your Mac

It's easy to install apps on your Mac from the internet or a disc, but what if you no longer want an app? That's simple, too: Delete it.

Uninstalling an app basically removes it from your Mac hard drive, freeing up the storage space it once used for other items you may wish to install or run. Keep in mind uninstalling a Mac app doesn't cancel any subscription you may have purchased with that app. So, without further ado, here's how to quickly uninstall Mac apps, including how to delete apps using LaunchPad or Finder.

On your Mac, click the Finder icon in the Dock, and then click Applications in the Finder sidebar. If the app is in a folder, open the app’s folder to look for an Uninstaller. If you see another app icon called Uninstall or Uninstaller, double-click it and follow the onscreen instructions. If an app isn’t in a folder or doesn’t have an Uninstaller, drag the app's icon from the Applications folder to the trash can icon at the end of your Dock.

Now, empty the Trash (right-click on Trash and select Empty Trash). This last action will permanently remove the app from your Mac. If you have files that you created with the app, you might not be able to open them again unless you re-install the app that you deleted.

Note: If you decide you want to keep the app before emptying the Trash, just select the app in the Trash, and then choose File > Put Back.

The Launchpad tool helps you open, organize, and delete your Mac apps.

Open Launchpad. Click the rocket icon in the Dock. If you don't see the app in Launchpad, type its name in the search field. Press and hold the Option key, or click and hold any app until the apps jiggle. Click the X button next to the app that you want to delete Click Delete to confirm. The app will be deleted immediately.

Apps that don't show X either didn't come from the Apple App Store or are required by your Mac and can't be deleted. If you need to delete an app that didn't come from the Apple App Store, use the Finder method below.

The Finder tool helps you find and organize all your documents, media, folders, and other files. It's the first thing you see when your Mac starts, and it's always available when you're using other apps. You can use Finder to locate the app you wish to delete (most apps are in your Applications folder, which you can open by clicking Applications in the sidebar of any Finder window).

Once you find the app in Finder, select it, and then drag the app to the Trash. Or, select the app in Finder and choose File > Move to Trash. If you need to log in, enter the name and password of an administrator account. Finally, to really delete the app, choose Finder > Empty Trash.

