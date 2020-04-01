Apple's iWork apps gain iPad trackpad support and more

Apple has updated its iWork suite of productivity apps, just in time to support those working from home.

Updates for Pages, Numbers and Keynote are now available, bringing new features to iOS, MacOS and iPadOS - with the latter versions adding iPad trackpad compatibility.

Trackpad support was introduced with iOS 13.4 in March and works with Apple's own Magic Trackpad 2 and Magic Mouse 2. A dedicated Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will sport its own trackpad when it arrives in May. And, third-party Bluetooth mice and trackpads will also work.

As well as the ability for iPad owners to use a cursor for finer control in the iWork suite, other highlights across all versions include the ability to add drop caps into Pages documents, apply colours, gradients, or a picture to the background, and start from a number of new templates.

Numbers and Keynote also get a swathe of new features, including the option to add spreadsheets and presentations to an iCloud Drive folder for multiple users to automatically start collaborating.

In addition, PDFs can now be printed or exported from within the updated iWork apps across all formats, with comments included.

You can download the updates for iOS, iPadOS and MacOS from their respective app stores now.