Apple has launched a new website and app that is designed to help screen you for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Not only does it serve as an online screening tool, but it also provides information about the disease, with advice on when to get tested or seek emergency care. The screening tool is perhaps the most interest part because it asks you questions about your symptoms, as well as whether you recently traveled and perhaps came into contact with people who have exposed to the virus.

Once you're done the screening process, you may receive a recommendation to be tested for COVID-19. It doesn’t provide information about where to get tested - only that you should “talk to someone about testing.” Apple said it developed the tool with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the White House.

In a press release, Apple stressed that the screening tool “does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities". The company also doesn’t share data from the screening tool.

Related to the new screening tool, Apple said you can also ask Siri the following question: “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” If you do, it will ask you screening questions and then direct you toward information from the CDC.