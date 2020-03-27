Apple is joining the ever-increasing list of companies trying to soften the blow for people forced to stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free software or extended trials.

It's announced that Final Cut Pro X, its video editing software, will now have a free trial period that's triple the length it used to be, going up to 90 days from 30 days.

On top of that, Logic Pro X, the audio version of its edit suit, is also getting a free trial, in its case for the first time ever, which will also be 90 days long.

In both trials' cases, that means that creative professionals or enthusiasts should have time to fully integrate their respective choice of programme into their workflows. That should let people really get a sense for whether they want to shell out for a full license at the end of the trial.

In the case of Final Cut Pro X that license would normally cost £300/$300, so it's a seriously pricey bit of software to be able to try out. Logic Pro X, meanwhile, costs £200/$300 if you're buying it standalone.

Logic Pro X's free trial isn't actually available quite yet, but should appear in the next few days. Meanwhile, if you want a free trial of Final Cut Pro X, you can download it from Apple's website.

As an added bonus, if you're currently in the middle of a 30-day trial of Final Cut Pro X, you don't have to worry - you can interrupt that trial and download the new programme to pop yourself onto the 90-day version and not miss out.