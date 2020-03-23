Apple is the latest tech company offering a selection of free goods to parents and kids stuck at home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company's Apple Books app is currently alerting users to books and audiobooks that are available for free to users for a limited time.

As MacRumors noted, Apple has been sending out push notifications, perhaps to US users only, which serve up a Free Books page in the Apple Books app. Upon tapping this notification, you can "explore free books, read-alongs for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family."

You can also pick a novel from the company's "First in a Series, Free" section.

Apple is likely offering this promotion as a way to help out people who are self distancing. The WHO and the CDC have been actively recommending that everyone, especially the elderly and immunocompromised, stay home and separate, as the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has taken the lives of 16,300 people at this time of writing, with more than 374,900 cases worldwide.

It is unclear as to how long this promotion will last, but we've contacted the company for a comment and will report back when we learn more.