Apple has unveiled its plans for this June's WWDC 2020 event.

The annual developers conference is still going ahead, but in light of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, it will be an online-only event with content for "consumers, press and developers alike".

Apple will still use it to reveal future plans for iOS, ipadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, but through livestreamed, sometimes interactive video presentations.

The exact date for this year's WWDC is yet to be revealed, but we'll bring you more when we know for sure.

"We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience," said Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller.

"The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world.

"We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead."

Traditionally, Apple's WWDC events cram a lot of people into seminars and the main keynote address, so it is understandable and welcom that this decision has been made early.