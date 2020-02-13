How to directly sync Apple Watch workouts to Strava

Strava finally supports syncing with HealthKit. That means those of you who use an Apple Watch or iPhone with Strava can now automatically sync your workouts - and there's no need to use a workaround such as a third-party app that'll charge you to sync workout data.

In the latest Strava for iOS update, the company says activity recorded on Apple's devices can be imported directly to its platform.

If you want to sync your workouts between your Apple Watch or iPhone and Strava, follow these steps:

Open the latest version of the Strava app on your device. Go to Profile > Settings. Go to Applications, Services, and Devices. Select Apple Health. Select Connect. Switch on “Send to Health” to upload data between your iPhone/Apple Watch to the Strava app.

Note that this only works for your present and future Strava activity. To import your old Strava activity, follow these steps next:

Once done the steps above, go back to the Settings in the Strava app. Go to Applications, Services, and Devices. Select Apple Health. Scroll down to the activities you'd like to send to Health. Manually tap “Import” to sync your old data.

Easy!