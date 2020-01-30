Improved Apple Maps is coming to UK and Europe next

Apple has confirmed its latest major mapping update, that was first announced at WWDC in 2019, is now available across the US.

The news means that Apple will be starting rolling out the feature in the UK and Europe in the coming months the company has told Pocket-lint.

"We look forward to bringing this new map to the rest of the world starting with Europe later this year," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services in a statement.

The new update, which started with California and Texas last year, sees improved maps, better pedestrian data, more precise addresses, and detailed land cover that includes individual houses.

The new mapping environments is available on all Apple devices including CarPlay and the Apple Watch.

It also means that Apple Maps users finally get what Apple calls "Look Around".

Look Around is Apple's version of Google's Street View and allows users to look around major metropolitan areas in the US like San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Houston as if they were there.

Apple hasn't said which specific countries will coming next to the mapping service or when the European roll out will start or be finished.

Apple added a number of new features to Apple Maps in iOS 13, the latest version of the Apple mobile operating system back in September 2019.

Those features included being able to send your estimated time of arrival to others, and real time travel data in some US cities.

We will keep you posted.