You can now use Memoji and Animoji in Apple's Clips app

Clips, Apple's quick and easy video creation app, has been updated with new capabilities: Animoji and Memoji.

Clips may not be an app you're all that familiar with, but it was launched a couple of years ago as a new iPhone and iPad app that made it easy to edit/create videos with interesting transitions and effects.

It's similar in idea to the QuikStories element of GoPro's video app, or Adobe Premiere Rush, with the primary aim being to make it as simple as possible to stitch together an entertaining video for social media.

With the new features, you'll be able to directly record yourself as an Animoji or Memoji from within the app and splice that straight into the video, without having to leave the app and doing it elsewhere.

As well as that, the animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movement of a user's face, ensuring they stay connected to them even as they move closer or further away from the camera.

Other minor feature updates include a "Let it Snow" poster for that nostalgic winter feel, seven new Mickey/Minnie Mouse stickers and support for right-to-left languages like Arabic and Hebrew.

Check the App Store for updates now to install the latest features, or head directly to the App Store to download it.