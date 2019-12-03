Apple announces its best iOS apps and games of 2019

Apple has published its annual list of its favourite iOS apps and games, with Spectre Camera nabbing the iPhone app of the year spot for 2019.

The digital notebook app, Flow by Moleskine, has been awarded iPad app of the year, while Mac app of the year goes to Affinity Publisher - a rival to Adobe InDesign that makes pro-level layout design affordable.

Even Apple TV apps get in on the act, with The Explorers chosen as Apple TV app of the year.

In terms of games, the iPhone game of the year 2019 goes to the great Sky: Children of the Light, the latest from the developer of the amazing PlayStation title Journey.

It's both stunning and beautiful, with entracing gameplay and very much worth a download.

Apple's iPad game of the year 2019 is Hyper Light Drifter - a love-story to 16-bit action adventure games. And, Sayonara Wild Hearts took the title of Apple Arcade game of the year.

Gris and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap snagged Mac and Apple TV game of the year awards respectively.

As well as the awards, Apple has announced what apps and games topped the charts for 2019.

It's full of the usual suspects, such as WhatsApp Messenger, Netflix, Roblox and Minecraft, but it's worth noting that Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded free iPhone app, being the first Nintendo game to sweep the board.