Apple wants to build the ‘next generation of media apps' for Windows

Apple wants to make new media apps for Windows, as evident by a new job listing that has surfaced.

More specifically, the Cupertino company is looking for software engineers to help develop these media apps for Windows. A job listing spotted earlier this month by Neowin asks potential employees to join and come "build the next generation of media apps for Windows". Apple also mentions “experience with UWP is a big plus", which suggests it wants to build Universal Windows Platform version of its own apps for Windows 10.

Apple has existing Windows desktop apps like iTunes and iCloud, though they could certainly use an update. It currently doesn't have Windows apps for its latest MacOS apps, however, including Podcasts, TV, and Music. Keep in mind there’s no way to watch Apple TV+ from an Xbox One right now. Even Windows 10 PCs users who subscribe to Apple Music or Apple TV+ must use the web versions instead of dedicated apps.

If we had to guess, Apple wants to bring its existing media apps, like Apple TV and Apple Music, to both Windows 10 and Xbox One. It's not clear when or if this will even happen, but considering it's now head-hunting for talent to help build apps, we suspect it's still a bit away at this point.