Apple is holding a surprise special event next month.

According to CNBC, Apple has invited the media to an event in New York City on 2 December to highlight its favourite apps and games of 2019. It’s unclear if Apple will announce anything other than recognise apps and games. The invitation also gives no indication if the event will be broadcast. It simply shows a gold App Store icon and the following tagline: “Loved by millions. Created by the best.”

Apple typically announces its favourite apps and games every year. It appears to be holding some sort of awards ceremony for the ritual this year, leading us to believe there won't be any new hardware or products announced at the event. Interestingly, Apple chose to announce its most recent products, the 16-inch MacBook Pro and new AirPods Pro, via press release rather than a splashy affair.

We suspect Apple will use the 2 December showcase to reveal the app of the year, game of the year, and other apps at the top of the charts. It's not thrilling stuff, but if you're a diehard Apple fanboy, best mark this one on your calendars. We'll also keep you posted on the results.