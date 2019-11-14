Apple might bundle TV+, Music, and News+ into one subscription in 2020

Long before Apple introduced Apple News+ and Apple TV+, there were rumours that the company might bundle its paid services together. Now, a new report from Bloomberg has suggested Apple is considering this move again, and that a bundle offering could be available by next year.

Citing “people familiar with the matter”, Bloomberg said Apple’s latest deals with publishers for News+ include language that would allow for bundles. We've seen this before, with previous reports claiming Apple spoke with music labels about Apple Music bundles. Plus, there's been whispers for years that Apple wants to compete with Amazon Prime by offering its own membership that would lock users into its ecosystem.

Beyond Apple News+ and Apple Music, Apple also offers the Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade subscription services. The company likely wants to spur the growth of all these paid services by throwing them together in a cheaper deal. Doing so could incentivise users to sign up. It is already offering a year of free Apple TV+ with new device purchases, so it's not like a bundle would be out of left-field.

We just don't know the official details yet, like which services would be included, how much it would cost, and when exactly it'll be available. For now, Bloomberg is saying we’ll have to wait until 2020 to learn more about Apple’s bundling plans.