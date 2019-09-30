Apple has launched Apple News+ in the UK for £9.99 per month. The service has also gone live in Australia.

UK users will be able to access about 150 titles, including UK magazines and newspapers and UK editions of publications. Examples include The Times, Esquire, Empire, Hello!, Cyclist, and Grazia. UK subscribers will even get access US publications such as The Wall Street Journal. In Australia, Apple is highlighting publications like The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, and The Advertiser.

You need the Apple News app to access the News+ subscription service - and that requires either an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac computer. If you don’t have an Apple device, then you can’t use the Apple News app or the News+ subscription service. However, if you do have an Apple device, then signing up for Apple News+ is simple: Just open your Apple News app and find the button marked News+.

UK and Australian users can use Apple News+ immediately. Keep in mind Apple News+ went live earlier this year in the US and Canada. For more about how the service works, including a list of some of the most popular publications it offers, see Pocket-lint's Apple News+ guide.

