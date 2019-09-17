Apple release dates: When are macOS Catalina, iOS 13, iPad OS, Arcade and TV+ coming to your devices?

Apple announced a bunch of software and services at both its WWDC developer event in June and then at its September iPhone launch event recently, where it also announced launch dates for a couple of things it had spoken about previously.

But just when will everything launch? We've gathered together all the key dates so you can see what's what.

Apple's subscription gaming service avoids the problem of freemium games and costs $4.99/£4.99 a month after a month trial. Apple Arcade will launch in 150 countries on 19 September.

The new iPhone and iPod touch operating system is available to download from 19 September. Yes, that's the same day as Arcade, because you'll need iOS 13 to run Arcade. It works on everything from iPhone SE and iPhone 6 or later. Got an iPad? See iPadOS below.

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro and Pro Max release date is 20 September - you can already pre-order the devices.

Apple has spun an iPad-specific operating system out of iOS now (it has the same version number for now). iPad OS has a different release date - because it is the same date as iOS 13.1 will come out with a bunch of fixes for iOS 13. iPadOS will work on iPad Air 2 and later.

The new version of macOS usually debuts in September, but this year macOS Catalina will be with us in October. The OS pretty much works on all Macs made since 2012.

Apple TV+ launches on 1 November and will cost $4.99/£4.99 per month after a seven day trial. Devices supported are the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac although it seems it will be available for other devices through Chrome or Firefox.

Apple TV+ will also be available on the Apple TV app on selected 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and it'll also have an app on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and Vizio platforms in the future. Apple is also offering new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod owners a year's free subscription.

The Deep Fusion camera feature blends together images to create the best image there can possibly be - it shoots nine images - eight images are captured before you even tap the shutter while the shutter press records a long-exposure shot. This feature will come in a software update, although we're not sure when it will appear.

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".